Allegations of Sexual abuse at Orthodox Melbourne School, with Shane Desiatnik

The European Union's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said 85 per cent of Jews surveyed believe anti-Semitism is the main problem in their country.

Published 10 November 2022 at 4:07pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
SBS Jewish Update: Allegations of Sexual abuse at Orthodox Melbourne School, with Shane Desiatnik

Allegations of Sexual abuse at Orthodox Melbourne School, with Shane Desiatnik seniour Journalist at the AJN
The Australian Government congratulated the Israeli Premier Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to power following the recently held Israeli elections, whilst the Australian Jewish leaders’ congratulatory statements also expressed concern about the influence of the extreme right-wing members on the new Israeli coalition government.

A debate held between the four main candidates, all Jews, standing in the seat of Caulfield in the upcoming Victorian elections, focused on a range of issues including the Israeli elections, growing antisemitism in Australian Universities and the shifting of Mt Scopus College onto the site of the current Caulfield Hospital.

