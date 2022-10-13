SBS Hebrew

Anne Spira," The Ballad of Mauthausen", performed by Jewish & Greek Choirs, in Sydney (English)

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:23pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Anne Spira," The Ballad of Mauthausen", performed by Jewish & Greek Choirs, in Sydney (English)

Our guest today is Anne Spira, the Chairperson of the Sydney Jewish Choral Society.

Anne will talk about the most incredible initiative. Hellenic and Jewish choirs join forces to perform “the Ballad of Mauthausen in Sydney”.

Lyrics by Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis and music by world-acclaimed Greek composer mikis Theodorakis, the love of a Greek prisoner-of-war for a doomed Jewish prisoner in the Nazi slave-labour camp of Mauthausen in Austria. The event’s MC is Vic Alhadeff, whose background blends the Jewish and Greek cultures. His family
was one of the largest Jewish families on the Greek Island of Rhodes, and 151 Alhadeffs, including his paternal grandparents, were murdered in the Auschwitz death camp.

 

