Celebrate Purim with Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio (English)

Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio The Emanuel Synagogue Sydney Purim.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Our guest is Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio, from the Emanuel Synagogue in Sydney to talk about Purim, the Festival, history, and customs.

Celebrate Purim with Rabbi Jacquline Ninio (English)
Share

Latest podcast episodes

.

Purim, the Festival, history & customs with Nitza Lowenstein (Hebrew)

Rally in Melbourne Feb 2023 2.jpg

Nirit Eylon & Eitan Drori, expat Israelis defend their rights to voice concern about Israeli democracy in Melbourne (English)

Australian Jewish Community Update

Melbourne Yiddish treasure, Danielle Charak passed away, and more news with Shane Desiatnik

Rally in Melbourne Feb 2023 1.jpg

Should Israelis protest in Melbourne about legal reforms in Israel? (Hebrew) Nirit Eylon & Eitan Drori