China reopens borders in final farewell to Zero Covid (Hebrew)

A woman wears a protective suit at the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, 26 December 2022. People from China's two biggest cities Beijing and Shanghai have returned to work as the country's medical workers continue to battle a surge in Covid-19 with millions of new cases. Source: AAP / MARK R. CRISTINO/EPA

Published 8 January 2023 at 2:41pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

China reopens bordeers in final farewell to Zero Covid (Hebrew) How much do we know about the recent outbreak in China?
