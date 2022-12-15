Dalia Ayalon Sinclair is celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney (Hebrew)

Dalia Ayalon Sinclair will also reveal the secrets of down-sizing. What do you do with valuable item?
Source: SBS / Dalia Ayalon and her brother Avraham Jankelovitz, Hanukkah 70 years ago
Published 15 December 2022 at 7:45pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Dalia Ayalon Sinclair is celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney this year but she also shares her experiences celebrating Hanukkah in Israel
Published 15 December 2022 at 7:45pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Share