Dalia Ayalon Sinclair is celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney (Hebrew)

Dalia Ayalon and brother Avraham Jankelovitz 70 yrs ago.JPG

Source: SBS / Dalia Ayalon and her brother Avraham Jankelovitz, Hanukkah 70 years ago

Published 15 December 2022 at 7:45pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Dalia Ayalon Sinclair is celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney this year but she also shares her experiences celebrating Hanukkah in Israel

Dalia Ayalon Sinclair will also reveal the secrets of down-sizing. What do you do with valuable item?
