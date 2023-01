The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Friday the 27 th of January





Our guest is Dr Dvir Abramovich, the chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Australian leading civil rights organization fighting anti-Semitism.





We spoke to Dvir about the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the resurgence of anti-Semitism around the world and, unfortunately also in Australia, and how can we combat it?