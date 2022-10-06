SBS Hebrew

Eddie Tamir invites you to JIFF 2022, with incredible 52 feature films and documentaries (English)

SBS Hebrew

EDDIE TAMIR JIFF.jpg

Source: SBS / sbs

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 9:12pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

JIFF 2022 the Jewish international Film Festival is back. Our guest is the Festival Artistic Director Eddie Tamir to find out more about the festival and the amazing offer of 52 movies and documentaries from Israel and around the Jewish world. Interview in English

Published 6 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 9:12pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Eddie Tamir invites you to JIFF 2022, with incredible 52 feature films and documentaries (English)
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Geoff Toister_2_1.JPG

Geoff Toister’s about memoirs & letters of Aussie soldiers, fighting in Palestine during WW1 (Hebrew)

Australian Jewish Community Update Synagogue.jpg

SBS Jewish update with Gareth Narunsky National Editor of the AJN 9.10.2022 (English)

Hamsa Getty Images Tatyana Lukina.jpg

SBS Yiddish 9.10.2022, Nazi Salute at Aussie cup final match

yom kippur.jpg

Yom Kippur & Kol Nidrei (English) Tradition, History & Rituals