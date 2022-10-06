Eddie Tamir invites you to JIFF 2022, with incredible 52 feature films and documentaries (English)
Published 6 October 2022 at 9:00pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 9:12pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
JIFF 2022 the Jewish international Film Festival is back. Our guest is the Festival Artistic Director Eddie Tamir to find out more about the festival and the amazing offer of 52 movies and documentaries from Israel and around the Jewish world. Interview in English
