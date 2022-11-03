SBS Hebrew

Ehud Yaari, Political Commentator on Israeli Election results (English)

Published 3 November 2022 at 9:37pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Ehud Yaari, Political Commentator on Israeli Election results (English) Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be Israel’s next prime minister after winning last week’s election. There was also a big surge in popularity of the far right with Meretz on the left, eliminated. Find out more about of the election with well-known political commentator Ehud Yaari (Interview in English)

