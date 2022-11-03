SBS Hebrew

Ehud Yaari: Public voted for Ben-Gvir to restore security (Hebrew)

SBS Hebrew

Israel Elections

Israeli far-right lawmaker and the head of "Jewish Power" party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, waves to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Source: AP / Oren Ziv/AP/AAP Image

Published 3 November 2022 at 10:09pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

Ehud Yaari is a well-known journalist and Political commentator with knowledgeable insight of Israeli politics. Yaari says that one of the reasons the public voted for Ben-Gvir was to restore security

Ehud Yaari: Public voted for Ben Gviir to restore security (Hebrew)
