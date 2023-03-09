Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate in 1988 SBS Interview with Nitza Lowenstein (Hebrew)

I am honoured to celebrate this week 35 years of my passion as a journalist, producer, and broadcaster at SBS Radio. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of interviewing high-profile personalities and covering a diverse range of issues while promoting dialogue, understanding, and tolerance.
I am immensely grateful to you, my loyal listeners and to SBS for making a difference & a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Australians.
To celebrate 35 years, I searched SBS archives and would like to bring you today an historic interviews with Elie Wiesel, Nobel Prize Laureate and Holocaust survivor. I conducted the interview with Elie Wiesel almost 35 years ago, in September 1988. I met him at the hotel he was staying in Bondi and used what I call now, primitive, and low-quality recording equipment that was available to me at the time. What is interesting is that when you listen to Elie Wiesel my interview is still very relevant