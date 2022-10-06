Geoff Toister’s project, Hebrew translation of memoirs, poems & letters of Aussie soldiers, fighting in Palestine during WW1 (Hebrew)
Geoff Toister’s about memoirs & letters of Aussie soldiers, fighting in Palestine during WW1 (Hebrew)
By Nitza Lowenstein
Our guest is Geoff Toister who will introduce to you his incredible project, translating into Hebrew, memoirs, poems. and letters of Aussie soldiers who were in the front line fighting in Palestine during the First World War against the Ottoman Empire. This interview is in Hebrew.
