Geoff Toister’s about memoirs & letters of Aussie soldiers, fighting in Palestine during WW1 (Hebrew)

Published 6 October 2022 at 8:55pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Our guest is Geoff Toister who will introduce to you his incredible project, translating into Hebrew, memoirs, poems. and letters of Aussie soldiers who were in the front line fighting in Palestine during the First World War against the Ottoman Empire. This interview is in Hebrew.

Geoff Toister’s project, Hebrew translation of memoirs, poems & letters of Aussie soldiers, fighting in Palestine during WW1 (Hebrew)
