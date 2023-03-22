I am a proud Israeli Arab wanting to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish, democratic state”, Yoseph Haddad

Yoseph Haddad 1.JPG

Yoseph Haddad, Israeli-Arab, a fierce defender of Israel. Born in Haifa and grew up in Nazareth, he is working to bridge the gaps between Arabs and Jews in Israeli society. (Interview in English)

His vision is to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish and a democratic state
Despite being proud of his identity as an Israeli Arab and Christian he said that he will fight to keep Israel as a Jewish state to ensure it stays a democracy.
The interview today is in English
