Israeli opera star Yuri Kissin in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (English)

Australian debut as Leporello in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (English)



Mozart’s Don Giovanni returns to the Sydney Opera House together with our guest, the international Israeli opera star, Yuri Kissin in the role of Leporello, the loyal servant of Don Giovanni.





I spoke to Yuri about his life, his incredible career as an international opera singer and of course about Don Giovanni, the music, the stunning melodies of Mozart, the dramatic tale of the infamous Casanova’s final days, starting with murder, revenge, lust and jealousy and about this incredible new production.



