SBS Hebrew

Israeli opera star Yuri Kissin in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (English)

SBS Hebrew

Yuri Kissin as Leporello in Opera Australia's 2023 production of Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House.jpg

Credit: �Keith Saunders

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 9:40pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

Israeli opera star Yuri Kissin is making his Australian debut as Leporello in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (English)

Published 12 January 2023 at 9:40pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Australian debut as Leporello in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (English)
Mozart’s Don Giovanni returns to the Sydney Opera House together with our guest, the international Israeli opera star, Yuri Kissin in the role of Leporello, the loyal servant of Don Giovanni.

I spoke to Yuri about his life, his incredible career as an international opera singer and of course about Don Giovanni, the music, the stunning melodies of Mozart, the dramatic tale of the infamous Casanova’s final days, starting with murder, revenge, lust and jealousy and about this incredible new production.

The interview today is in English
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DOMINIC PERROTTET PRESSER

AJN Editor Gareth Narunsky: Premier Perrottet apologised for wearing Nazi uniform

alex_yiddish.jpg

SBS Yiddish with Alex Dafner, Australia voted No on anti-Israel UN resolution

SBS NEWS Hebrew

SBS News in Hebrew 8.1.2023

CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

China reopens borders in final farewell to Zero Covid (Hebrew)