Jewish update Shane Desiatnik, $26.4 million donation to Tel Aviv Uni from F Lowy and best Melbourne students

Hanukkah menorah with burning color candles for jewish holiday with wooden background. Credit: EyeEm

Published 15 December 2022 at 7:24pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
The Australian Jewish philanthropist and founder of Westfields, Sir Frank Lowy, has gifted Tel-Aviv University $26.4m for their International School in memory of his late wife Shirley, one of the largest gifts by any Australian made to an institution in Israel and more news.

Jewish update with Shane Desiatnik, $26.4 million donation to Tel Aviv Uni from F Lowy
