Jewish update with Shane Desiatnik, $26.4 million donation to Tel Aviv Uni from F Lowy
Jewish update Shane Desiatnik, $26.4 million donation to Tel Aviv Uni from F Lowy and best Melbourne students
The Australian Jewish philanthropist and founder of Westfields, Sir Frank Lowy, has gifted Tel-Aviv University $26.4m for their International School in memory of his late wife Shirley, one of the largest gifts by any Australian made to an institution in Israel and more news.
