Lord David The Shabbat goy

David tells us about working in a Kosher hotel in Golders Greens and about the 2022 political circus in the UK. Then the good Lord switches into his Churchillian mode and kindly wishes us humble antipodeans a very happy new year, and invites us to visit the wet, foggy, dreary epicentre of the world, London!!!
Source: Supplied / David Semple
Published 1 January 2023 at 9:10pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Our London correspondent, "Lord David", was born in Canada but is more British than the British!
Published 1 January 2023 at 9:10pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Share