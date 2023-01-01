SBS Hebrew

Lord David The Shabbat goy

PHOTO-2022-12-31-21-02-28.jpg

Source: Supplied / David Semple

Published 1 January 2023 at 9:10pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS

Our London correspondent, "Lord David", was born in Canada but is more British than the British!

David tells us about working in a Kosher hotel in Golders Greens and about the 2022 political circus in the UK. Then the good Lord switches into his Churchillian mode and kindly wishes us humble antipodeans a very happy new year, and invites us to visit the wet, foggy, dreary epicentre of the world, London!!!
