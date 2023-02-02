Louise Glaser, the story of a volunteer guide at the Sydney Jewish Museum

Louise Glaser and Nitza Lowenstein.jpg

Meet Louise Glaser, who shares her story as a volunteer guide at the Sydney Jewish Museum

Our guest today is Louise Glaser who has been a volunteer guide, at the Sydney Jewish Museum, for the past 12 years teaching visitors and school children about the Holocaust alongside with survivors. Louise shared with our listeners what had motivated her to be become a guide and the school children reaction during a visit to the Museum. The other issue was how to you teach young children the horrors of the Holocaust.

