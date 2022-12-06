SBS Hebrew

Paul Israel in conversation with Eitan Drori - Australians/Israelis supporting the Socceroos

Australian and Israeli flags

Published 6 December 2022 at 4:56pm
By Eitan Drori
Presented by Eitan Drori
Paul Israel shares his amazing initiative to gather Australians based in Israel to watch and support the World Cup 2022 Socceroos together.

Paul Israel based in Tel Aviv is the Executive Director of the Israel-Australia NZ and Oceania Chamber of Commerce, an independent Non-Profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of bi-lateral trade and relations. Paul shares his amazing initiative to gather Australians based in Israel to watch and support the World Cup 2022 Socceroos together.
