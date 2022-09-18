SBS Hebrew

Peta Jones Pellach: Death of Major Bar Falah & the submission of final lists for the Knesset elections

SBS Hebrew

Jerusalem Report in EnglishGetty ImagesAtlantide Phototravel.jpg

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2022 at 1:59pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Jerusalem Report, Peta Jones Pellach reports on the death of Major Bar Falah and the submission of final lists for the Knesset elections.

Published 18 September 2022 at 1:59pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Peta Jones Pellach reports on the death of Major Bar Falah and the submission of final lists for the Knesset elections
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Jewish wedding in Abu Dhabi Chabad FB.jpg

Magnificent Traditional Jewish wedding, in Abu Dhabi with 1500 guests (Hebrew)

NEWS World - English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 18.9.2022

Australia Report Getty Images Philippe Lissac 2.jpg

Australian Jews mourned a Monarch, Shane Desiatnik 18.9.2022

Yiddish Report Star of David Getty ImagesGDArts.jpg

SBS Yiddish Report:: Allegations of Dreyfus Affair in the Australian Parliament