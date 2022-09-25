SBS Hebrew

Peta Jones Pellach reports on PM Lapid's speech at UN General Assembly and preparations for Rosh Hashanah.

SBS Hebrew

New year card all symbols.gif

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Jerusalem reort in English Peta Jones Pellach reports on PM Lapid's speech at the United Nations General Assembly and preparations for Rosh Hashanah.

Published 25 September 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Peta Jones Pellach reports on Prime Minister Lapid's speech at the United Nations General Assembly and preparations for Rosh Hashanah.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

shofar Kotel Jerusalem 3.jpg

On UN stage, PM Lapid expresses support for two-state solution, Hebrew, with Rafi Mann

Dr Rabbi Ben Elton speech (1).JPG

Rabbi Dr Benjamin Elton with a message for Rosh Hashanah 5,783

GettyImages-1190853388 (1).jpg

Shane Desiatnik, Dudu Fisher a Cantor in Melbourne shul for High Holidays

GettyImages-1165007620 (1).jpg

SBS Yiddish Report with Alex Dafner, "Happy New Year" to the Jewish community from PM Anthony Albanese