Prof Rafi Mann: Israel is in Crisis (Hebrew) 12.2.2023

Prof Rafi Mann: Israel is in Crisis (Hebrew) 12.2.2023Play08:17Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.58MB) SBS Jerusalem report in Hebrew, Prof Rafi Mann: Israel is in Crisis 12.2.2023Prof Rafi Mann: Israel is in Crisis (Hebrew) 12.2.2023ShareLatest podcast episodesMalka Leifer's Trial SBS Update in Hebrew 12.2.2023SBS News in Hebrew 12.2.2023Peta Jones Pellach, 3 Israelis killed including 2 young brothers killed in terror attackEsther Singer, Revival of Yiddish in Australia and world-wide