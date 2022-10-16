SBS Hebrew

Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon (Hebrew)

Simchat Torah

Published 16 October 2022 at 1:44pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
SBS Jerusalem report in Hebrew: Prof Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gaz agreement between Israel and Lebanon and the clashes in the West Bank

Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gaz agreement between Israel and Lebanon and the clashes in the West Bank (Hebrew)
