Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gaz agreement between Israel and Lebanon and the clashes in the West Bank (Hebrew)
Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon (Hebrew)
Source: Getty
Published 16 October 2022 at 1:44pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
SBS Jerusalem report in Hebrew: Prof Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem about the gaz agreement between Israel and Lebanon and the clashes in the West Bank
Published 16 October 2022 at 1:44pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Share