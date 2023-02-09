SBS Aus Jewish report: Malka Leifer Trial, desecration of 10 Jewish graves and more news

MALKA LEIFER COURT

A courtroom sketch depicts former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer at the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Source: AAP / MOLLIE MCPHERSON/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Australian Jewish report with Shane Desiatnik from the AJN: Malka Leifer Trial, desecration of 10 Jewish graves and more news

SBS Australian Jewish report with Shane Desiatnik from the AJN: Malka Leifer Trial, desecration of 10 Jewish graves and more news
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Esther Singer Kadimah Coordinator.jpg

Esther Singer, Revival of Yiddish in Australia and world-wide

Hasidic Dancing

SBS Yiddish report: Malka Leifer Trial, annual anti-Semitic incidents report and more news

Holocaust survivor Lucy Chladek (SBS).jpg

Artificial Intelligence at Sydney Jewish Museum, Israel & US

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 5.2.2023