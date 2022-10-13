SBS Hebrew

SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik, senior Journalist, AJN with the latest

SBS Hebrew

Australia Report Getty Images Philippe Lissac 2.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:06pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik, senior Journalist, AJN with the latest

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:06pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik AJN with the latest...
The Australian National Tertiary Education Union’s (NTEU) national council has passed a motion supporting greater solidarity with Palestinians and rejected the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism on Australian Universities, despite it being accepted by the Australian Federal Government, Federal Opposition, NSW and Victorian State Governments and most major Jewish organisations here and around the world.

Two disturbing neo-Nazi activities were reported in Sydney and Melbourne recently, involving the distribution of leaflets by a neo-Nazi group in post boxes in Bondi and the abuse, disturbance and Heil-Hitler salutes, by neo-Nazis at a concert supporting LBGTQI+ rights, artists and citizens in the municipality of Melbourne’s Moonee Ponds.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anne Spira.jpg

Anne Spira," The Ballad of Mauthausen", performed by Jewish & Greek Choirs, in Sydney (English)

Hasidic Dancing

SBS Yiddish report, 16.10.2022 Neo Nazi activities in Sydney & Melbourne

20201001001493997099-original (1).jpg

Sukkot, The Festival, Ritual & Customs (Feature in Hebrew)

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 9.10.2022