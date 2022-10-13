SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik, senior Journalist, AJN with the latest

SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik AJN with the latest...



The Australian National Tertiary Education Union’s (NTEU) national council has passed a motion supporting greater solidarity with Palestinians and rejected the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism on Australian Universities, despite it being accepted by the Australian Federal Government, Federal Opposition, NSW and Victorian State Governments and most major Jewish organisations here and around the world.



