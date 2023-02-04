SBS Jerusalem Report with Peta Jones Pellach

SBS Jerusalem report in English Getty ImagesMarco Brivio.jpg

Source: Getty / Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Peta Jones Pellach reports on large protests around the country and the death of Professor Shavah Weiss

SBS Jerusalem Report with Peta Jones Pellach
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 5.2.2023

Louise Glaser and Nitza Lowenstein.jpg

Louise Glaser, the story of a volunteer guide at the Sydney Jewish Museum

Kangaroo and Magen David

Shane Desiatnik:Holocaust survivor recognized on Aus Day and more news 5.2.2023

Find out the different accents in Yiddish

Growing interest in Yiddish language and culture, SBS Yiddish