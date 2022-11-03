SBS Hebrew

SBS Jewish update, Court found Tim Anderson, who used a swastika over Israeli flag was unlawfully sacked

SBS Hebrew

AJN Report

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2022 at 9:26pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Jewish update with Shane Desiatnik a senior journalist at the AJN: Court found Tim Anderson, who used a swastika over a flag of Israel, was unlawfully sacked...and more news. 6.11.2022

Published 3 November 2022 at 9:26pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
SBS Jewish update: Court found Tim Anderson, who used a graphic of a swastika over a flag of Israe, was unlawfully sacked
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel Elections

Ehud Yaari: Public voted for Ben-Gvir to restore security (Hebrew)

Profile picture - Ran.jpg

Dr Ran Porat, Bibi election win & surge of right extremists English interview

Yaari_Ehud_press.jpg

Ehud Yaari, Political Commentator on Israeli Election results (English)

SBS Yiddish

SBS Yiddish: Australia condemned the UN Human Rights Council’s constant, disproportionate scrutiny of Israel