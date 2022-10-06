SBS Jewish update with Gareth Narunsky National Editor of the AJN 9.10.2022 (English)

SBS Jewish update with Gareth Narunsky National Editor of the AJN 9.10.2022



Australian Jewish leaders and the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have condemned the supporters of the Sydney United 58 soccer team, who performed Heil Hitler salutes and booed the national anthem and “welcome to country” ceremonies, at the Australia Cup final match and they have called for life-bans of these fans from football



The opposition Liberal Party in Victoria have pledged $600k in funding for the Jewish Community Security Group, CSG, to help them with their vital security work in the Jewish community, following a 30% growth in reported antisemitic incidents in that state.



