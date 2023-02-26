SBS News in Hebrew 26.2.2023

Peta Jones Pellach reports on the legislative blitz that is bringing 1000's into the streets in protest

What is Putin trying to achieve? One-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Hebrew)

The Shekel's crisis following the ongoing public protests. Rafi Mann reports from Jerusalem

Unorthodox... Abby Stein’s journey, a transgender woman, excommunicated from her NY ultra-Orthodox community