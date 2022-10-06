SBS Yiddish 9.10.2022, Nazi Salute at Aussie cup final match

A Federal Parliamentary group headed up by Josh Burns MP, Julian Leeser MP and Allegra Spender MP, will promote the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and its definition of antisemitism, to combat the growing number of antisemitic incidents in Australia and to promote Holocaust education and remembrance, especially in Australian schools.





Australian Jewish leaders and the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have condemned the supporters of the Sydney United 58 soccer team, who performed Heil Hitler salutes and booed the national anthem and “welcome to country” ceremonies, at the Australia Cup final match and they have called for life-bans of these fans from football.



