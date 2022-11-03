SBS Yiddish: Australia condemned the UN Human Rights Council’s constant, disproportionate scrutiny of Israel

SBS Yiddish: with Alex Dafner



The Australian Government condemned the UN Human Rights Council’s constant and disproportionate scrutiny of Israel, after it issued its scathing report by its Commission of Inquiry recently.





A group of federal MPs from most political parties and independents, has formed a Parliamentary Friends of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and intends to write to Australian Universities to encourage them to adopt the Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism, as its first order of business.





Advertisement