SBS Yiddish: Australia condemned the UN Human Rights Council’s constant, disproportionate scrutiny of Israel

Alex Dafner reports in Yiddish Source: Getty

Published 3 November 2022 at 9:17pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Yiddish: with Alex Dafner
The Australian Government condemned the UN Human Rights Council’s constant and disproportionate scrutiny of Israel, after it issued its scathing report by its Commission of Inquiry recently.

A group of federal MPs from most political parties and independents, has formed a Parliamentary Friends of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and intends to write to Australian Universities to encourage them to adopt the Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism, as its first order of business.

The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies has criticised a Federal court’s ruling that the controversial former University of Sydney lecturer Tim Anderson, who used a graphic of a swastika over a flag of Israel as a teaching aid, was unlawfully sacked from his position at the university.

