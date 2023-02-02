Growing interest in Yiddish language and culture, SBS Yiddish

SBS Yiddish with Alex Dafner: Growing interest in Yiddish language & culture among young Jews in Australia and in the broader diaspora.

The Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Jewish leaders strongly condemned the terrorist murder of 7 Israelis in Jerusalem on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day the 27th January.

A Parliamentary Senate Committee has recommended that Australia place the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards forces on the list of proscribed terrorist organizations, in line with moves being undertaken by the UK and EU.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry has published its latest annual report on antisemitic incidents reported during the past year, which shows a 50% increase of such reported incidents, mainly attributed to the anti-lockdown and anti-Covid vaccines protests and considerable larger number of neo-Nazi groups in Australia.

The “Australian Jewish News” newspaper has published a large feature on the growing interest in Yiddish language and culture among young Jews in Australia and in the broader diaspora
