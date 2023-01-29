International Holocaust Remembrance Day, SBS Yiddish report

Jewish family in front of train wagon

Members of a Jewish family pose for a photograph on a wagon during a commemoration ceremony at the old railway station in Thessaloniki on March 19, 2017. Source: AFP, Getty / SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Dafner: SBS Yiddish:The Australian and Jewish community commemorated the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on the 27th January, with speeches by Holocaust survivors and a recorded video address by the Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

The President of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Jeremy Leibler has called on the Australian Jewish community to speak up in relation to the current protest in Israel regarding controversial reforms to the country’s judicial system.

Australian Jewish leaders, politicians, academics and students praised Melbourne University for becoming the first university in Australia to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism.

Jewish Australians were prominent among the Australians honoured in the annual Australia Day honours announced on this year’s Australia Day the 26th January.

