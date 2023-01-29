International Holocaust Remembrance Day, SBS Yiddish report

The President of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Jeremy Leibler has called on the Australian Jewish community to speak up in relation to the current protest in Israel regarding controversial reforms to the country’s judicial system.





Australian Jewish leaders, politicians, academics and students praised Melbourne University for becoming the first university in Australia to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism.





The Australian and Jewish community commemorated the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on the 27 th January, with speeches by Holocaust survivors and a recorded video address by the Australian PM Anthony Albanese.



