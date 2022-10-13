SBS Hebrew

SBS Yiddish report, 16.10.2022 Neo Nazi activities in Sydney & Melbourne

SBS Hebrew

Hasidic Dancing

Hasidic Dancing Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 5:53pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

SBS Yiddish report, 16.10.2022 Neo Nazi activities in Sydney & Melbourne, with Alex Dafner

Published 13 October 2022 at 5:53pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Alex Dafner, SBS Yiddish:
Australia’s doubling of funding to the UNWRA Palestinian refugee agency, has been criticised by Australian and Israeli critics because, they argue it is used in the West Bank and Gaza to teach anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic propaganda and also helps fund terror groups in those regions.

The Australian National Tertiary Education Union’s (NTEU) national council has passed a motion supporting greater solidarity with Palestinians and rejected the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism on Australian Universities, despite it being accepted by the Australian Federal Government, Federal Opposition, NSW and Victorian State Governments and most major Jewish organisations here and around the world.

Advertisement
Two disturbing neo-Nazi activities were reported in Sydney and Melbourne recently, involving the distribution of leaflets by a neo-Nazi group in post boxes in Bondi and the abuse, disturbance and Heil-Hitler salutes, by neo-Nazis at a concert supporting LBGTQI+ rights, artists and citizens in the municipality of Melbourne’s Moonee Ponds.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anne Spira.jpg

Anne Spira," The Ballad of Mauthausen", performed by Jewish & Greek Choirs, in Sydney (English)

Australia Report Getty Images Philippe Lissac 2.jpg

SBS Australian Jewish Update 16.10.2022, Shane Desiatnik, senior Journalist, AJN with the latest

20201001001493997099-original (1).jpg

Sukkot, The Festival, Ritual & Customs (Feature in Hebrew)

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 9.10.2022