SBS Yiddish report, 16.10.2022 Neo Nazi activities in Sydney & Melbourne

Alex Dafner, SBS Yiddish:



Australia’s doubling of funding to the UNWRA Palestinian refugee agency, has been criticised by Australian and Israeli critics because, they argue it is used in the West Bank and Gaza to teach anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic propaganda and also helps fund terror groups in those regions.





The Australian National Tertiary Education Union’s (NTEU) national council has passed a motion supporting greater solidarity with Palestinians and rejected the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism on Australian Universities, despite it being accepted by the Australian Federal Government, Federal Opposition, NSW and Victorian State Governments and most major Jewish organisations here and around the world.





