SBS Yiddish Report:: Allegations of Dreyfus Affair in the Australian Parliament

Published 15 September 2022 at 7:14pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
SBS Yiddish Report:: Australian Jews mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, together with billions of people around the world and recalled her warm relationship with Jewish communities in the UK and the Commonwealth, her commitment to interfaith relations and Holocaust memorialisation, including her visit to the Bergen Belsen Concentration Camp.

The editor of the University of Adelaide students’ magazine, who wrote an article, which called for “Death to Israel”, was dismissed from the post by the University’s SRC, not for the content of the article, but for her subsequent unacceptable and insulting behaviour towards Jewish students, who expressed their objections and insecurity, as a consequence of its content.

Queensland Liberal Senator Paul Scarr apologised to the Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, for making an analogy between his allegations of a breach of Ministerial conduct by Mark Dreyfus, to the infamous antisemitic Dreyfus Affair in France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

