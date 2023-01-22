SBS Yiddish,The death of Renee Geyer, singer daughter of Holocaust survivors

SBS Yiddish

Alex Dafner reports in Yiddish Source: Getty

SBS Yiddish, With Alex Dafner: The Australian and Jewish community mourned the passing of Renee Geyer e”h, one of Australia’s best known, multi-award winning singers and daughter of Hungarian Holocaust survivors, at the age of 69.

Australian Jewish leaders and Holocaust survivors were shocked by the revelation by the Premier of NSW, Dominic Perrottet that he wore a Nazi costume to his 21st birthday party 20 years ago, but they accepted his deep regret and fulsome apology, especially to the Jewish community, pointing out his close relationship and cooperation with the community, including regarding education about the Holocaust in that state.

A disturbing photo of a meeting of Australian neo-Nazis and white supremacists, posing with the Heil Hitler salute at Elwood’s Point Ormond in Melbourne, was strongly condemned by the local federal MP Josh Burns, himself the grandson of Holocaust survivors and other Jewish Victorian leaders.

