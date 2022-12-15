SBS Yiddish with Alex Dafner, 18.12.2022, Vibrant Yiddish cultural scene in Melbourne

SBS Yiddish report with Alex Dafner, 18.12.2022



Australian Jewish leaders welcomed the Federal Government’s imposition of sanctions against the Iranian regime’s repression of human rights and violence against protesters and they have called for the widening of sanctions in line with other allied governments around the world.





The Australian Jewish philanthropist and founder of Westfields, Sir Frank Lowy, has gifted Tel-Aviv University $26.4m for their International School in memory of his late wife Shirley, one of the largest gifts by any Australian made to an institution in Israel.





The Jewish Australian social action group Stand Up launched its Sydney “Coming Together “program to better acquaint the Jewish community with the voices, culture and history of Australia’s First Nations, with an inaugural meeting with the Sydney Gaimaragal Group.





The Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus will be the guest speaker at the launch of the inaugural Raoul Wallenberg Day in Australia, to remember and honour the Swedish diplomat Wallenberg, who rescued tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews from death during the Holocaust.



