SBS Yiddish with Alex Dafner, Australia voted No on anti-Israel UN resolution



Australian Jewish philanthropists have funded the establishment of 2 fellowships for paediatric doctor specialist training for Palestinians on the West Bank and Gaza, dedicated to the memory of Aiia Maasarwe, the Palestinian-Israeli visiting female student at Melbourne’s La Trobe Uni, who was brutally murdered in Melbourne in 2019.





Australian Jewish leaders praised the Australian Government for Australia’s voting, together with 25 other members, against a UN General Assembly latest anti-Israel resolution.



