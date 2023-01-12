SBS Hebrew

SBS Yiddish with Alex Dafner, Australia voted No on anti-Israel UN resolution

Published 12 January 2023 at 9:07pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Australian Jewish philanthropists have funded the establishment of 2 fellowships for paediatric doctor specialist training for Palestinians on the West Bank and Gaza, dedicated to the memory of Aiia Maasarwe, the Palestinian-Israeli visiting female student at Melbourne’s La Trobe Uni, who was brutally murdered in Melbourne in 2019.

Australian Jewish leaders praised the Australian Government for Australia’s voting, together with 25 other members, against a UN General Assembly latest anti-Israel resolution.

A number of disturbing neo-Nazi and antisemitic incidents occurred over recent weeks in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, provoking warnings about the unprecedented growth of such incidents and attitudes in Australia recently.

