Seven killed in attack on Israeli synagogue, Peta Jones Pellach, SBS Jerusalem report

Seven Israelis killed, in synagogue attack in Jerusalem, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years.



The attack took place as worshippers were celebrating Shabbat.





Police say the assailant 21-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem arrived about 8.15 on Friday evening and opened fire, hitting several people outside the synagogue in Neve Ya’akov neighbourhood before he was killed by police.





Israeli TV footage showed several victims lying in the road outside the synagogue, being tended to by emergency workers.





Among the dead is a father and his teenage son, as well as a couple in their 40’s who rushed out to help when they heard the shooting







Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza celebrated the deadly attack, reportedly firing celebratory weapon rounds in the air, lighting fireworks and handing out sweets.





Two other Israelis, a father and son seriously hurt in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Saturday morning.





They were attacked by a 13-year-old Palestinian.





Tens of thousands of Israelis held subdued protests against the government's judicial reforms on Saturday night



The protests opened with a minute of silence out of respect for the seven lives lost in the deadly Jerusalem attack on Friday night.









