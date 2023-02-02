Shane Desiatnik:Holocaust survivor recognized on Aus Day and more news 5.2.2023

Kangaroo and Magen David

Red kangaroos (Macropus rufus), Western Australia. Credit: John W Banagan/Getty Images

Shane Desiatnik a serior journalist at the AJN, reporting to SBS Shalom Australia, A Parliamentary Senate Committee has recommended that Australia place the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards forces on the list of proscribed terrorist organizations, in line with moves being undertaken by the UK and EU. And more news

