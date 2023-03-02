Should Israelis protest in Melbourne about legal reforms in Israel? (Hebrew) Nirit Eylon & Eitan Drori
Members of the Jewish and Israeli community in Melbourne held a rally last Sunday in solidarity with those who protested in Israel. My guests are Nirit Eylon, one of the organizers, of the Rally who also spoke at the Rally and Eitan Drori AM who attended the Rally. I questioned the expat Israelis if they have a right to protest about legal reforms in Israel while living in Australia
