Tasmania is home to Australia’s oldest surviving Jewish synagogue

Hobart Synagogue (SBS).jpg

Source: SBS

Published 1 January 2023 at 9:38pm
By Sarah Maunder
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS

Tasmania is home to Australia’s oldest surviving Jewish synagogue, but the capital city Hobart hasn’t had a full-time Rabbi since the late 1950s.

Source: SBS
The small Jewish community around Hobart has remained steady thanks to its committed members and volunteers.
The latest Census data shows the state’s Jewish population has grown slightly.
