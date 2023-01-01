SBS HebrewOther ways to listen Tasmania is home to Australia’s oldest surviving Jewish synagoguePlay07:09SBS HebrewOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.54MB)Published 1 January 2023 at 9:38pmBy Sarah MaunderPresented by Amit RehakSource: SBS Tasmania is home to Australia’s oldest surviving Jewish synagogue, but the capital city Hobart hasn’t had a full-time Rabbi since the late 1950s.Published 1 January 2023 at 9:38pmBy Sarah MaunderPresented by Amit RehakSource: SBSThe small Jewish community around Hobart has remained steady thanks to its committed members and volunteers.The latest Census data shows the state’s Jewish population has grown slightly.ShareLatest podcast episodesA Summary of The Year, And What Shall We Look Forward in 2023The Members of the Newly Formed Israeli GovernmentLord David The Shabbat goyNetanyahu Presents His Newly Formed Government