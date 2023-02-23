The love story of Dr Ilan Buchman & Oscar shub, married 50 yrs after meeting (Hebrew)

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.
To celebrate the events, we will bring you a special love story.
Dr Ilan Buchman, a social worker, will share with audience his love story with his husband Oscar Shub.
They overcame many challenges as a gay couple that met in 1971 in Israel and almost 50 years later were married legally by a Rabbi, in a big wedding at the Emanuel Synagogue in Sydney.
Their wedding was the very first Jewish same sex legal marriage in Australia, and they are proud that a documentary depicting their wedding and journey together was screened around Australia