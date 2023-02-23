The love story of Dr Ilan Buchman & Oscar shub, married 50 yrs after meeting (Hebrew)

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.



To celebrate the events, we will bring you a special love story.





Dr Ilan Buchman, a social worker, will share with audience his love story with his husband Oscar Shub.





They overcame many challenges as a gay couple that met in 1971 in Israel and almost 50 years later were married legally by a Rabbi, in a big wedding at the Emanuel Synagogue in Sydney.



