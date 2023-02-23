The love story of Dr Ilan Buchman & Oscar shub, married 50 yrs after meeting (Hebrew)

Ilan Buchman and Oscar Shub 2.jpg

the love story of Dr Ilan Buchman and Oscar Shub, who got married 50 years after meeting. (Interview in Hebrew)

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.
To celebrate the events, we will bring you a special love story.

Dr Ilan Buchman, a social worker, will share with audience his love story with his husband Oscar Shub.

They overcame many challenges as a gay couple that met in 1971 in Israel and almost 50 years later were married legally by a Rabbi, in a big wedding at the Emanuel Synagogue in Sydney.

Their wedding was the very first Jewish same sex legal marriage in Australia, and they are proud that a documentary depicting their wedding and journey together was screened around Australia
