ANNO is a global kaleidoscope of interconnected characters seeking redemption, forgiveness and peace during the chaos of Anno MMXX. The film was shot during the height of the pandemic by using revolutionary film-making techniques.





The crew filmed in 5 countries (one of them Israel), in 17 different cities (one of them Tel Aviv) and in 4 different languages (one of them being Hebrew). They used a wonderful Israeli film crew lead by cinematographer Nati Shishportish of Shoko Productions.