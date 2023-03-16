To Life with Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof, SBS 2005 interview in English



Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor known for playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, died on 8 March, a week ago, aged 87.



Topol has been struggling with a multi-year battle with Alzheimer's.



Throughout his career, Topol has received numerous awards and honours, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the film version of Fiddler on the Roof , and the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts.



Nitza Lowenstein met Topol in Sydney in 2005 and interviewed him. Nitza remembers Topol as very modest and humble person.

