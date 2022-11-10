Yiddish report: The fight for Caulfield seat by 4 Jewish Candidates

SBS Yiddish report with Alex Dafner



The Australian Government congratulated the Israeli Premier Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to power following the recently held Israeli elections, whilst the Australian Jewish leaders’ congratulatory statements also expressed concern about the influence of the extreme right-wing members on the new Israeli coalition government.





A debate held between the four main candidates, all Jews, standing in the seat of Caulfield in the upcoming Victorian elections, focused on a range of issues including the Israeli elections, growing antisemitism in Australian Universities and the shifting of Mt Scopus College onto the site of the current Caulfield Hospital.





