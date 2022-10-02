SBS Hebrew

Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, (Hebrew) Everything you ever wanted to know, Liturgy, Customs

SBS Hebrew

Yom Kippur and Covid-19

Source: Getty / Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 2:29pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS

Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, (in Hebrew) Everything you ever wanted to know, Liturgy, Customs, with Nitza Lowenstein. Find out more about Kol Nidrei, origin meanings and traditions

Published 2 October 2022 at 2:29pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

yom kippur.jpg

Yom Kippur & Kol Nidrei (English) Tradition, History & Rituals

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 2.10.2022

SBS Jerusalem report in English Getty ImagesMarco Brivio.jpg

Peta Jones Pellach reports on New Year messages of peace amidst ongoing violence

Yom Kippur

Albanese and Herzog will open Aus-Israel innovations summit, Yiddish report