Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

Highlights A police investigation is underway into three separate attacks on Hindu temples in Victoria.

There has been widespread condemnation of the temple attacks by both local citizens and politicians.

The Indian government has demanded prompt action and investigations into the incidents of temple vandalism.

The wall of ISKCON temple located in Melbourne's Albert Park suburb was defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans that said, "Khalistan Zindabad (Long Live the Sikh homeland)", "Hindustan Murdabad (Down with India)" and "Sant Bhindrawale is martyred".





A similar incident occurred on 12 January at the Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park, while the Shri Shiva Vishnu temple in Carrum Downs was defaced on 16 January.



READ MORE Police launch probe after Hindu temple in Melbourne defaced with anti-India graffiti

Police are currently investigating all three incidents and there is no confirmed evidence that supporters of the Khalistan movement for a separate Sikh homeland were involved.





In relation to last week's incident in Carrum Downs, Victorian Police told SBS Hindi, “It is believed the damage included graffiti slogans of what appear to be a political nature.”



READ MORE Driver charged over death of four Indian men in Shepparton car crash

Of the ISKON temple incident, police said, "Investigators were told a temple on Danks Street was graffitied overnight with political and racial messaging between 10pm and 4.30am."





The latest act of vandalism came days after the Indian government approached the Australian side demanding a speedy investigation and action against those involved.





“We are aware of a couple of temples that have been recently vandalized in Australia. We condemn these incidents,” Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of India’s External Affairs ministry, told Indian media last week.



India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Credit: All India Radio, Government of India According to Mr Bagchi, the Indian Consulate in Melbourne has already sought police assistance in this case.





“We have requested expeditious investigation, action against the perpetrators and of course measures to prevent such incidents in future," he said.





He further informed that the matter was taken up with the Australian government, both in Canberra and in New Delhi.



"And we are looking forward to the action that we have requested,” he said.





SBS Hindi requested comment from the Indian consulate but has not received a response.





Meanwhile, there has been widespread condemnation of the temple attacks by both local citizens and politicians.





Victoria's Acting Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the attacks and said, "it is disgraceful to desecrate religious temples in this way."



Victoria's acting premier Jacinta Allan Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE "This behaviour is not reflective of the majority of Victorians. The diversity of Victoria is one of our strongest assets, and we condemn these attacks, she said.





Expressing his shock over the latest incident, Josh Burns, Federal Member of Parliament for Macnamara, said in a Facebook post, “This is the third incident of vandalism against Hindu places of worship in Melbourne in recent weeks.”



Labor Member for Macnamara Josh Burns. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE “Racial and religious hatred, vilification and vandalism have no place in multicultural Australia, and certainly not in Macnamara, where people from all backgrounds live harmoniously together,” he said.





“I have been a regular visitor to the Hare Krishna Temple and have strongly supported the great work they do for our local community. They work to promote peace and harmony and have done nothing to deserve such a hate-filled attack,” he added.





Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs John Pesutto, in a statement, said he was saddened by the recent vandalism of the three Hindu temples.





Earlier, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell also tweeted condemning the attacks.



"We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence," he said.





Manoj Kumar, a Melbourne resident who visited the ISKCON and Shri Shiva Vishnu temples after the incidents, said it was "shocking" that three incidents occurred in less than a month and that no action has been taken.



Manoj Kumar (R) with Nildhara Gadani (L) "I hope that the authorities can identify those responsible and bring them to account," he said.



