Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

On 24 December, Australia updated its travel advice for those planning a trip to India and urged them to exercise 'high degree of caution'.





The advisory said "With the rise in new COVID-19 cases globally, Indian authorities have commenced random checking of international passengers on arrival."



More COVID-19 restrictions may be imposed at short notice including localised lockdowns and curfews. Australia's travel advisory for India.

Asking travellers to monitor local media for updates, the alert said "You no longer need to complete the Air Suvidha self-declaration to enter India. Travel and entry requirements can change at short notice."



In response to the COVID fear, India has stepped up measures. (Representative image) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image "Check with your airline, tour operator, and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or the nearest Indian high commission or consulate for the latest information," it added.





"Domestic flights, rail and bus services are operating subject to local COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions on travel and business operations may be imposed at short notice," it said.





According to Sydney-based travel agent Nirav Kotak, the advisory would hardly impact travel plans.





"Flights are so booked out at the moment that finding a ticket for India is difficult," Mr Kotak said. He does not anticipate a decline in bookings in the next few months either.





"People have been unable to travel back since COVID," he said and added that people were flying back to India despite expensive airfares.



Last week, the Indian government announced that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID in their country.





Under the new guidelines , two per cent of the total passengers on a flight would also undergo random post-arrival testing at the Indian airport on arrival.



Travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to go through mandatory RT-PCR tests at Indian airports. (Representative image) Source: Moment RF / Greg Bajor/Getty Images Meanwhile, for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the Indian government has made t RT-PCR test mandatory.





Furthermore, international passengers arriving from these four countries also will be required to complete an Air Suvidha form to declare their current health status.



