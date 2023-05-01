Convicted rapist Dhankhar remains behind bars ahead of court mention on 12 May

Indian-origin, Sydney-based man, Balesh Dhankhar, has been found guilty of drugging and raping five women and also of recording intimate images without their consent. Dhankhar will learn the date of his sentencing hearing when he returns to court on 12 May.

Balesh Dhankhar

Sydney man and convicted rapist, Balesh Dhankhar. Credit: Facebook/Balesh Dhankhar

A District Court jury convicted Dhankhar on 24 April after hearing 39 charges against him.

He was returned to custody after the verdict was delivered before Justice M King, according to a New South Wales District Court media spokesperson.
hindi_270423_criminal responsibility image

Victoria plans to raise age of criminal responsibility

SBS Hindi

27/04/202306:12
"The matter is listed for a brief mention in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on 12 May, (and) on that date the sentence hearing date will be confirmed, as it has not yet been determined," the spokesperson told SBS Hindi.
Judge holding gavel in courtroom
Indian-origin man, Balesh Dhankhar, faced a rape trial in the NSW District Court. (Representative image) Credit: Chris Ryan/Getty Images
The accused will be sentenced in the District Court by Justice Michael King SC.

Several sex videos were found in Mr Dhankhar's apartment following a raid in 2018, according to
media reports
.
Dhankhar is a former president of the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Australia, but he resigned in 2018.
SYDNEY FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
NSW Police raided Dhankhar's apartment in 2018. (Representative image) Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
In a tweet, OFBJP Australia condmened his actions.
The NSW Police declined to comment on the case, stating that the matter was still pending in court.

1 min read
Published 1 May 2023 2:36pm
Updated 4m ago 2:48pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

