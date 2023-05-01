Convicted rapist Dhankhar remains behind bars ahead of court mention on 12 May

A District Court jury convicted Dhankhar on 24 April after hearing 39 charges against him.





He was returned to custody after the verdict was delivered before Justice M King, according to a New South Wales District Court media spokesperson.



"The matter is listed for a brief mention in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on 12 May, (and) on that date the sentence hearing date will be confirmed, as it has not yet been determined," the spokesperson told SBS Hindi.



Indian-origin man, Balesh Dhankhar, faced a rape trial in the NSW District Court. (Representative image) Credit: Chris Ryan/Getty Images The accused will be sentenced in the District Court by Justice Michael King SC.





Several sex videos were found in Mr Dhankhar's apartment following a raid in 2018, according to media reports .



Dhankhar is a former president of the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Australia, but he resigned in 2018.



NSW Police raided Dhankhar's apartment in 2018. (Representative image) Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE In a tweet, OFBJP Australia condmened his actions.



The NSW Police declined to comment on the case, stating that the matter was still pending in court.



