Despite sector's boom, international student safety remains a concern for Australia

Key Points Recent incidents and studies call for greater security and mental health support services, exclusively tailored to international students.

The housing crisis, racism and monetary scams are among a few problems that cause immense mental as well as financial strain for international students.

Simar Bedi, Deakin University’s Welfare Vice-President, claims that universities are working towards building more 'inclusive’ and 'accessible’ support infrastructures for new students.

After the shocking death of an international student from Bangladesh, who was pursuing his studies at Charles Darwin University earlier this week, the safety and security of international students has become a top concern for many.





Shreya Kalra, a final-year student from Victoria University, recalls an incident where she and her friend were almost attacked by an unknown stranger on the streets of Melbourne's CBD.





“It was the month of September 2020 and COVID-19 was at its peak. We were walking towards the Spencer Street outlet to get groceries from Coles. There was a 5km radius permit upon leaving the house. As we were passing by the Southern Cross Police station, we noticed a man walking towards us but didn’t pay much attention. Suddenly, he came near me and took out a knife to attack me. As I shouted, my friend grabbed my arm and we ran back, dropping the groceries on the spot,” Ms Kalra said.





She said that the attacker shouted abuse and racist comments as they ran, urging the duo to go "back to their own country".





“We weren't sure if he was in his senses or even if the knife was a real one. It seemed like he was under the influence of some illegal substance. However, it was utterly shocking and scary as this incident took place in front of the police station,” she said.





This happened during my first week in Australia... even now, I get chills thinking about it. International student Shreya Kalra





The Australian High Commission website, last updated in July 2009 states: "Articles on this issue in today’s Australian newspapers did not contain accurate statistics about crime-related deaths of international students in Australia. Information from the National Coroners Information System has not been released as the coroners are not satisfied that there is accurate data relating to international students."





This data has not been revised since July 2009 and not much information is available in the public domain regarding the death of international students in Australia.





The site mentions that even if the newspapers’ figure of 54 deaths in the year 2009 is considered, this would represent a death rate of approximately 0.15 per 1,000 population, which is significantly less than death rates for the general Australian population of student age.



However, a recent report published by the University of Melbourne and Orygen, followed by a 2021 Victorian Coroner’s report claimed 47 international student suicides had occurred in the state in the decade to 2019. The alarming research also suggested that international student deaths by suicide will continue if more targeted mental healthcare isn’t introduced for this group.



Studies suggest that issues related to sexual orientation, religion, gender stereotyping and family expectations are often more pervasive in overseas students as compared to their domestic peers. Source: Moment RF / boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images The issue of safety for international students is not just restricted to physical well-being but includes their mental well-being as well.





Neha Sehrawat, currently working as a business analyst, recalls her uni days while doing her postgraduate studies in data analytics at RMIT. She narrates how she was scammed and was left homeless during the pandemic.





“I finalised a place to stay through (Facebook) marketplace as my lease was ending. I spoke to the advertiser who specifically wanted a ‘student’," Ms Sehrawat said.





"Since there was a lockdown, he gave me a virtual tour of the house. I was new to Australia and did not know how formal transactions are ideally done. There was already a housing crisis going on for students. Not thinking much, I gave him an advance of one month’s rent and an additional one month’s rent as the bond, all in cash.





“The very next day, he stopped picking up my calls. I reached the place and got to know that a couple living there had the house under their name for the next two years. They were clueless about the advertiser and the listing was no more to be seen on the marketplace.





I lost more than $3,200 which I had bought from India and had to crash on a friend’s couch for two whole weeks. Since I was new to Melbourne, I honestly did not know what to do and it was embarrassing to discuss with my friends as well. International student Neha Sehrawat





Two years on from this incident, Ms Sehrawat said she knew of many international students from her own friend circle who had been victims of such frauds and had lost their hard-earned money.





“Well, these scammers target international students, sometimes in the name of Home Affairs or other (government bodies) and scare you to death, claiming that your visa will be cancelled if you don’t provide your card details. And because there is not enough support, both legal and emotional, new students often fall prey to them,” she said.





Simar Bedi, Deakin University’s Welfare Officer, said that unfortunately, such incidents were growing in number each day.





He said that there was a need for a ‘collective effort’ to strengthen the infrastructure to make sure that these students felt safer both inside and outside university campuses.



Simar Bedi, Deakin University’s Welfare Officer, says that he is keen to modify existing student services in a way that they could be accessible to more students. “As Vice President - Welfare, I am forming a Welfare and Advocacy Committee that will include key stakeholders and will discuss and address various issues faced by students including financial and academic support, mental health, housing, disability services and healthcare,” Mr Bedi said.





He told SBS Hindi that his team was conducting a survey that would collect feedback from students on welfare and advocacy issues they were facing. This information will then be further used by the committee to prioritise the most urgent needs of students.





Addressing the issue of online safety, Deakin University has set up a cybersecurity team





“Here, students can report any scam mail they may receive, or think is a scam. We have also added details on the Deakin website for students to understand what types of scams are out there and how to address them,” he said.





Other universities also have bodies like DUSA , providing free counselling and advocacy services for international students studying in Melbourne. However, according to a 2020 Orygen report, these support services go underutilised by international students.



Hriti Jerath has been working closely with Monash Univeristy's NRC unit where she helps new and existing students to adapt and adjust with univeristy culture and academic practices. Hriti Jerath, a support officer working with Monash University’s NRC unit, confirmed that international students hesitate in reaching out for appropriate guidance or support as they fear that such matters can be escalated further, creating issues with their visa.





“I have had students coming to me at times when they were at fault because of lack of information. Yet, they were OK with bearing the losses as they were scared of being questioned by the authorities. It is then when I make them understand that these instances do not define their character or intelligence and would rather remain confidential,” she said.





She said that along with existing mental conditions, these students went through a series of cultural shocks.





Establishing peer group mentors and support groups is what almost every university does. However, looking at cultural diversity, universities should consider having well-qualified, intercultural mental health counsellors. Support officer Hriti Jerath





With welcoming borders and attractive post-study immigration pathways in its favour, Australia is attracting international students in bulk across the globe. However, a lot more needs to be done when it comes to ensuring that these students feel safe and secure in all aspects.



