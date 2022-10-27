Budget 2022: Visa boost for parents and professionals, but Indian Australians say it's 'not enough'

Highlights Migration cap lifted for 2022-23 to 195,000 in Australia to address labour shortages.

Student visa holders to continue work more than 40 hours per fortnight until June 30, 2023.

Funding of $6.2 million announced to promote migration to Australia over the next two years.

The Labor party's first budget since its May election win was delivered by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on 25 October.



Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers (left) and Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher speak to the media during a press conference inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers today handed down the 2022/23 Federal Budget. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE Under the new Federal Budget, immigration has been revised, reinforcing the government's key announcements during the Jobs and Skills Summit to reduce skill shortages across the country.





What are the changes for immigration in the Federal Budget 2022-23?





The government has increased the planning level of the permanent migration program from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2022-23.





An additional $576 million will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs towards visa processing.



The Federal Budget 2022-23 has announced that the number of skilled visas available will increase significantly from 79,600 to 142,400. Credit: belterz/Getty Images The number of skilled visas available will increase significantly from 79,600 to 142,400 including employed sponsored, skilled independent, regional, as well as state and territory nominated visas.





Priority for skilled visas will be given to people living overseas, and to New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for many years.



More parent visas to be made available, with the government increasing the allocation from 4,500 in 2021-22 to 8,500 this year. Federal Budget 2022-23

A total of $12.6 million will be allocated over two years to continue the Temporary Visa Holders Experiencing Violence Pilot providing eligible victim-survivors of family and domestic violence who hold a temporary visa in Australia with financial support and legal assistance, including migration support.



Partner and child visas will remain demand-driven with no limit placed on these. There will also be around 500 other family visas, and 100 special eligibility visas available.





Other measures included in the budget paper are an extra 16,500 for Afghan refugees over four years and the introduction of a new Pacific Engagement Visa for nationals of Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste.





What is the reaction of the Indian community?





The 2022-23 Federal budget's announcement has met with a mixed response from members of the Indian community.





Sury Soni, Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria (FIAV) president, has been urging lawmakers to make the parent visa process quicker at several community forums.



"The new announcement regarding parent visas is a positive move but there is still lot of work to do in this regards," Mr Soni comments.





"The new numbers are not enough looking at the huge backlog but at least an extra 4,000 families would see their parents here," he adds.





Mr Soni also points out the balance of family test which is required for parent visas needed to be looked at differently when considering Indian applicants.



"For a parent to be eligible for an Australian visa, at least half of their children must be here. This may not always work with Indian family setups where parents prefer to live with their sons and not all families have an equal number of sons and daughters," he explained.





Canberra-based Dr Tina Ahluwalia recently filed parent visa applications for her elderly parents.



Tina Ahluwalia (R) with her parents. Credit: Tina Ahluwalia Welcoming the move, Dr Ahluwalia also points out that there were already lot of applications waiting to be processed with the processing time ballooning from time to time.





"The government needs to do more. At least, the contributory visa can be fast tracked. My father is 81 years old and mother is 78 years old, and their application may take a few years to open despite the fact I have applied for contributory visas," she highlighted.





According to Brijesh Batra, a temporary visa holder, the budget announcing priority to skilled visa applicants living overseas was 'unfair and disappointing'.



A protest in Melbourne by 887 visa applicants was held earlier this month. Credit: Supplied by Brijesh Batra "Its like ordering more food even when you have not finished what's on the plate," said Mr Batra, who recently organised a rally in Melbourne over the delays in Subclass 887 visas.





The budget announcement giving priority to offshore skilled workers was also disappointing to Suhail Makhani, who recently received permanent residency after a 25-month wait.





"Hundreds of onshore people are waiting for their visas and are paying regular taxes, doing the right thing, so why not process their applications first?" he said.





Earlier this month, the Migrant Workers Centre (MWC) released its new report titled 'Waiting to Be Seen: Problems of Australia's Visa Processing Delays' that indicated 'unjustifiable discrepancies' in the treatment of permanent and temporary visa applicants by the Department of Home Affairs.



